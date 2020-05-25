In the match of Bundesliga player of Bayer Leverkusen made the blunder years (video)
May 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
On the eve ended the 27th round of the Bundesliga.
In the match of the round in Moenchengladbach met the neighbors in the standings – local “Borussia” and “Bayer”, who are fighting for the Champions League zone.
The match ended with away win 3:1.
During the match, the midfielder of German side FC St. Pauli are coming Kerem remembered for an incredible miss from two metres. Left with the ball alone with the empty goal, a 26-year-old German of Turkish origin hesitated and waited that it misses the defender of the opponent.
The episode with participation of FC St. Pauli are coming.
Will add that tomorrow will be a key match in the fight for “Silver bowl” – a team of mönchengladbach from Dortmund accept “Bavaria”.