In the match of English Premier League with the participation of Zinchenko happened scandalous episode with the plane (photo)
In the final match of the 29th round of the English Premier League “Manchester city” crushed “Burnley” – 5:0. Doubles scored Riyadh of Mahrez and Phil Foden who helped the captain of the team David Silva.
Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko has served for a still the League Champions from start to finish and received high marks.
Note that before the starting whistle of Birmingham andré Marriner happened mixed episode.
When players habitually got down on his knee in a minute of silence in support of blacks because of the protests in the USA over a sports arena Etihad began circling the plane with the banner “White Lives Matter”, and despite the fact that the fight was held in Manchester, on the banner was a PostScript “Burnley”.
Notably, “Burnley” considered one of the most “white” clubs in England in the squad for the season there is only one black player.
The club has already apologized for the incident and said that in no way relate to this banner.
“Football club “Burnley” strongly condemns the actions of those who are responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner which flew over the Etihad stadium on Monday evening”, – reads the statement of the press service “claretown”.
“We will fully cooperate with the authorities to identify the responsible persons and give them life bans on the fans.
We unreservedly apologize to the Premier League, Manchester city and anyone who helps to promote Black Lives Matter,” – said in a statement.