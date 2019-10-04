In the match of Europa League the team has left the field appearing over the scene of the flag of Nagorno-Karabakh (photo)
During the second round match of the Europa League between the teams of “Dudelange” and “Karabakh” (1:4), which took place on the eve in Luxembourg, has been provocative episode with political overtones.
After the Azerbaijani team at the 30th minute scored the second goal in gate of owners, over a sports arena “Stade Josy Barthel” there was a drone, to which was attached a flag none of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, reports the azerisport.com.
Immediately after the incident, the head coach of guests Gurban Gurbanov has withdrawn their teams from the field, and the referee stopped the meeting.
The match was interrupted for 25 minutes.
At this time, the fans of the Azerbaijani team had a conflict with law enforcement. And some players of “Karabakh”, before leaving the field, even tried to knock the ball controlled drone.
Representatives of club “Garabagh” has expressed its dissatisfaction and concern for what is happening is a provocation to representatives of “Dudelange” and UEFA.
At the same time, the leadership of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) had immediately contacted UEFA and expressed their concern over the incident of provocation. AFFA had sent a formal letter of complaint, also asked to take appropriate action.
Responsibility for flying the drone took on the ultras group of the First Armenian front, the newspaper reports.