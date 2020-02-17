In the match of La Liga, Zidane received a crushing kick to the face (photo)
February 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the final match of the 24th round of the Spanish La Liga championship leader real Madrid took one of the outsiders – “Salto”.
Suddenly the “Royal club” could not win – the match ended in a draw 2:2.
In addition to the pain of losing need to fight with Barcelona for the championship two points, the head coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane during the match, felt pain physical.
At the 61st minute the visitors ‘ defender Joseph IDA in trying to field the ball flew into Zidane, but so clumsily that stopped the Frenchman with a boot in the face.
To honor Zinedine, he didn’t said the 25-year-old Ghanaian, but osadochek remained.
The episode of “meeting” shoes ahdu face Zidane – 5:10 video review.