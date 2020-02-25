In the match of NBA basketball player converted a penalty, for a moment before breaking the crosses, meniscus and broke his knee (video)
Forward “Indiana Pacers” Jeremy lamb in the match of the regular NBA championship against the reigning Champions League “Toronto raptors” (81:127) spent only 8 minutes.
During this time, the 27-year-old basketball player managed to score 5 points and make one assist.
In addition, this time was enough for Jeremy to tear the cruciate ligament, meniscus and break the left knee.
This “bouquet” of lamb received in the fight for the ball.
It should be noted that Jeremy after the injury did not immediately leave the area, and the first converted penalty shot. We will add that after the injury of lamb dropped out before the end of the current NBA season.