In the match of the championship of Belarus on football in the stands there was a flag of Ukraine (photo)
March 28, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
At the stadium “Stroitel”
In the match of the first round of the championship of Belarus on football Salihorsk “Shakhtar” took “torpedo-BelAZ “and conceded with the minimum account 0:1.
The only goal was scored in the stoppage time namesake the captain of real Madrid Gabriel Ramos.
Note that the match at the sports stadium “Builder” in the stands with fans of the home was hung out the flag of Ukraine.
Probably so the fans welcomed the Ukrainian coach Yuri Vernidub.
Recall vernydub left the post of chief coach of “Dawn” in late may of last year. The contract of “Dawn” with a specialist was terminated by mutual consent of the parties.