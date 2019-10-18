In the match of the Cup of Holland the football player celebrated his goal with a SIP of beer thrown in his Cup (video)
Shayon Harrison
In the first round of the Cup of the Netherlands club “Almere city” at Mitsubishi Forklift Stadion took colleagues on “Eredivisie” (First division the Netherlands) club “GOU Aged Igls”.
The account was opened by owners, thanks to an accurate shot English Legionnaire Saona Harrison.
However, the striker is very funny celebrated a goal scored by them.
When players “Almere” celebrated success, Shaon first saw flying in their direction plastic beer glass to celebrate thrown by somebody from the fans.
The forward is not confused with a death grip and caught the glass, and even venerated content, sipping a little Cup.
We will add that in the end, “Almere” was not able to keep the winning score with ten men and missed a goal back, the match ended in a draw 1:1.