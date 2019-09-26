In the match of the FA Cup, the referee added to the second half 28 min: what happened (photos, video)
Nothing, it seemed, a little match of FA Cup between the third power division “Burton Albion” and the sixth team in the Premier League “Bournemouth” will certainly go down in the history of British football. And not even because of the fact that the local team knocked out of the draw of the old world football tournament representatives of the elite division (2:0).
The highlight is that the referee added to the second half of the match at 7-thousand stadium Pirelli in Burton-upon-Trent… 28 minutes.
It turned out that during the fight in the arena three times missing light (the light stands worked), and the referee, when the players stopped seeing each other three times stopped the game. At the same time, his second ball in gate of the rival brewers scored in stoppage judge half an hour.
By the way, modest “Burton Albion” was a sensation in the FA Cup, in 2006 when home played a draw with the legendary “Manchester United” (0:0). Yes, in the replay at old Trafford brave five unanswered goals received, but at the famous arena they were then supported 11 thousand fans, who came to Manchester.
Photo of FC “Bournemouth”, RA, Getty images
