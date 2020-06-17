In the match of the “Meany” – “Dynamo” decided first finalist of the Cup of Ukraine
Mikkel Duelund
In the framework of the semifinal match of the Cup of Ukraine “Meany-Arena” in the village Minay, Zakarpattia oblast is one of the leaders of the First League – “Minay” took one of the giants of Ukrainian football – Dynamo.
The underdog of the match could not provide decent resistance to the Kiev match ended with the score 2:0 in favor of the guests.
Take in the “Dynamo” scored the Dane Mikkel Duelund (8th and 38th minute), for which the first goal “Minaya” made its debut in season 2019/20.
Note that in the 26th minute Kiev earned a penalty. However, Spanish forward Fran Sol was not able to implement it.
We should add that the FC Dynamo Kyiv opponent in the finals will be determined in the confrontation of “Mariupol” and “Vorskla”.