In the match of the National championship of France a goal is scored with a unique corner (video)
September 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In the match of the 8th round of the National championship (the third football division in the football League system of France) between “Cholet” and “Le Puy” (2:1) in the first minute of the game there was a funny episode.
The away player when a corner kick accidentally touched the ball, changing places with the partner on command.
This cunning trick did not notice the players, “Cholet”. Player “Le Puy” picked up the corner flag the ball broke to him in the penalty area of the rival and made a pass at standing in front of the gate of the partner.
Kamel Chergui not a big deal to open the scoring.
In the standings, “Le Puy” occupies the 16th place in the standings.