In the match of the NHL during scoring attacks suddenly the lights went out (video)
In the match of the regular championship of NHL “Boston Bruins” taken the stage “Tee-Dee garden” “Florida Panthers”.
In the opening stages of the second period when the score was 0:0, guests tried to implement a numerical advantage, and they almost succeeded. The shock position was rolled out to the hockey player “the Panthers” and was ready to make the throw, but suddenly the site went dark.
Judges in the dark immediately gave a whistle, ending a promising attack.
We add that the episode with the empty light had a negative impact on the players of “Florida” in the second period, they conceded 4 unanswered goals.
However, in the third 20-minute the guests managed to fully get back, leveling the score 4:4, and in the penalty shootout and scored the decisive goal 4:5.