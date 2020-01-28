In the match of the NHL team scored 2 goals in the minority in 35 seconds (video)
In the match of the regular NHL season hockey players “Ottawa” managed to draw the two washers in gate “new Jersey” within 35 seconds.
Not God knows what achievement are enhanced by the fact that the city players managed to do it, playing away and in the minority.
It happened in the third period.
Once in the lead (3:2) hockey players “Ottawa” are unable to hold the advantage – at the end of the meeting, the hosts equalized (3:3), and in the penalty shootout – and won.