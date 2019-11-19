In the match of the NHL, there was another bright brawl (video)
At the end of the second period, the match of the regular championship of NHL “Washington” – “Anaheim” (5:2) there was a mass brawl.
Conflict arose even before the third goal, “capitals” – the forward “Washington” Brendan Leipsic squabbled with players opponents.
After scoring teammates Brendan came to the rescue and have joined the fight. In the heat of battle garnet Hathaway even spat in Eric Gudbranson what the hosts ‘ forward was removed before the end of the game.