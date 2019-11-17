In the match of the NHL was a mass brawl involving goalies and hockey players with Ukrainian roots (video)
November 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In the match of the regular championship of NHL between “Arizona coyotes” and “calgary flames” (3:0), which was held in Glendale, there was a mass brawl.
The instigator of the conflict made the striker “Flames” johnny Godro have pushed back the opponent.
And in the ensuing scuffle the protagonist was the player “calgary” Matthew Tkachuk.
Hockey player with Ukrainian roots, like a lion rushed from one martial arts to another, until he opted for the goalkeeper “Arizona” Quimper Darcy.
Surprisingly, the liberal judges reacted to the episode, awarding Tkachuk and Darcy just four penalty minutes, and Godro shlopotal and does minimal “period of time” – 2 minutes.