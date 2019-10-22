In the match of Turkish championship, the goalkeeper has got a foolish red card already for 20 seconds (video)
Serkan Kirintili
In the framework of the 8th round of the Turkish super League in Konya local “Konyaspor” took the neighbors in the standings – club “Yeni Malatyaspor”.
The match ended with away win 2:0.
Note that the result of the match has left its mark episode which occurred on the 20th second of the match.
The goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili, interrupting the attack of the guests, in a harmless situation for some reason, decided to catch the ball with his hands outside the penalty area, and was immediately awarded by the referee a red card.
We will add that in “Konyaspor” is the Ukrainian defender Yevhen Opanasenko, which in this match of participation did not accept.