In the match of UEFA 2020 Olympics Uruguay – Brazil goalkeeper had denied his team victory funny own goal (video)

February 7, 2020

В матче отбора олимпиады-2020 Уругвай – Бразилия голкипер лишил свою команду победы курьезным автоголом (видео)

Ignacio de Arruabarrena

The goalkeeper of “Montevideo Wanderers” and the Uruguay national team U-23 Ignacio De Arruabarrena scored a ridiculous own goal in a crucial qualifying match for the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo against the Brazilians.

On the 40th minute when Uruguay were leading 1-0, the football team of Brazil had carried out the attack, which ended with a cross into the penalty area of the opponent.

The Uruguay goalkeeper was able to smother the ball on the lawn after a header by Brazilian footballer, but then De Arruabarrena a strange movement of hands has thrown the ball in a shot on his own goal.

The game ended with the score 1:1.

From the final group place in the Olympic games themselves have provided only the Argentines who scored 6 points. Teams Brazil (2) and Uruguay (1) correspondence will fight in the final round.

