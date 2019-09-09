In the match of UEFA Euro 2020 to a rendezvous with the goalkeeper jumped out immediately 4 player opponent (video)
In the 5th round of group H of UEFA Euro 2020 national team of Turkey national team of Andorra and got a tough win 1:0 – the winning goal was scored by Ozan Tufan in the penultimate minute of the match.
Note that in the course of the match there was one amusing episode.
The players of guests at the time of execution by the Turks a free kick tried to create an artificial offside.
But the timing of the action is somewhat disappoint players of the national team of Andorra. As a result, the goalkeeper Josep Gomes popped out from the 4 players of the national team of Turkey.
Apparently, the abundance of the deals, the player with the ball, literally ran eyes, and he took not the best option to continue the attack.
As a result, still came to the rescue to help his shot is one of Andorra passed the ball from the goal line. We will add that in group H we have a unique situation – just 3 teams scored maximum points – 15 points teams are Turkey and Iceland, as well as the Champions of the world – the French.