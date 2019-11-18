In the match quality Euro 2020 with the participation of world Champions a powerful jet of water washed over the fans (video)
In the final round of the qualifying tournament of Euro 2020 national team France away met with Albania.
For winning first place in the group N two-time world Champions needed to win in Tirana.
Wards and Didier Deschamps have coped with this task – the goals of Karantina Tolisso and Antoine Griezmann scored before the break, Les Bleus secured the final victory 2:0.
Note that Deschamps in the game with Albania held its 100th match as coach of France national team.
At halftime on “arena Kombetare” was a funny episode.
Traditionally were included the irrigation system of the field. However, at one point, the system failed and instead of watering the field is a powerful jet of water splashed podium with the fans.
The fact that it was the first match of the national team of Albania on the new stadium. And builders apparently did not have time to check the functionality of the irrigation system for the lawn.