In the match UHL was a mass fight, the instigator of which was the club President (video)
February 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the match of the regular drawing of the Ukrainian hockey League silver medalist of the season 2019/19 – Kherson Dnipro took the “Ice wolves” (8:2).
A minute before the end of the game on the court began the real slaughter.
The instigator of the bright end of the match was the first in the history of the UHL plays President Andrew Hapki, which concurrently protects the gate “wolves”.
For fighting players received a total of 64 penalty minutes.