In the match with “Barcelona” fan broke quarantine and ran onto the field for a selfie with Messi (photo)
In the framework of the renewed after the quarantine of the championship of Spain in Mallorca was played the match between the local eponymous club and Barcelona.
Champion and leader in this season’s La Liga has not met much resistance from the opponent, scoring 4 goals – 4:0.
We will add that in the second half, the match was interrupted for an unexpected reason. Despite the fact that the game was played without spectators in the field ran an unknown fan.
The record shows that the guy in the t-shirt team Argentina name Messi on the back, violating all rules of social distancing, first went to the left defender of “Barcelona” Jordi Alba.
Apparently, after receiving the player of the Spanish national team proper instructions, the fan moved in the direction of the object, i.e. Lionel.
As admitted after this episode, he’s a thrill seeker, he “wanted to do a selfie with Messi. The photo turned out, but police were forced to remove. Now get a fine. Don’t want to give his name, he fan of El Partidazo de COPE.
I screamed, “Messi photos, Messi photo”. I was planning on it before the coronavirus. It was a wonderful experience. Plan cured me of my nerves. I climbed over the six-foot fence, jumped off the stairs and ran on the field.
Want a photo with Messi. Ran to Alba, but not to Leo. It was a great experience,” summed up unexpected and uninvited guest “Estadio de Dream Moi”.
Note that the players on the field this step fans only laugh.