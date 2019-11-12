In the middle of a Los Angeles homeless woman poured on his head a bucket of feces
The California resident says that near the Hollywood walk of fame in Los Angeles she was attacked by a homeless man who pulled her out of the car in the middle of the street and poured on her head a bucket of hot feces.
Heidi van tassel said that he was getting into his car when she was homeless, writes Fox News.
“It was diarrhea. I was wet, all dripping on my lashes and eyes, said van tassel. — The health workers who assisted me, said that feces so much, as if he collected them for a month.”
The woman added that the feces got in her car.
“He just continued to wash it and sprayed on me,” she said.
Van tassel was taken to Hollywood Presbyterian hospital and tested for infectious diseases, caused by contact with faeces — these checks she would have to take place now every three months.
The man who attacked her, has been identified in court records as Jere Blessings. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and psychotic disorders. Blessings was charged and sent to prison. But the victim believes that he needs psychiatric help.
“He doesn’t need jail, she said. — He needs psychiatric help. I feel sorry for him because he needs help.”
Attack of the homeless are spread throughout Los Angeles. The data of the police Department show that the number of arrests of homeless people to date in 2019 is 6677 vs 4763 in 2017. The number of cases of violent attacks has also increased to 2496 in 2019 from 1763 in 2017.
A large part of the homeless population in the US lives in California. Despite the fact that the solution have spent hundreds of millions of dollars, the number of homeless in the County of Los Angeles rose for the third time in four years. According to the latest data published in July by the Office of services to the homeless in Los Angeles, nearly 60 000 homeless are on the streets any night. In Los Angeles, the number of homeless in 2019 surged 16 percent to 36 thousand, while the number of chronically homeless — those living on the streets for more than a year — rose 17 percent.
After the attack, van tassel said she repeatedly called the police, and Los Angeles for more information on this case, but her calls remained unanswered.
“It’s gonna hurt. Post-traumatic stress disorder, with which I have dealt was beyond everything I ever felt, ‘ she said. Victims of such crimes, it needs some help.”