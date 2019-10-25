In the middle of the broadcast of the TV show Alec Baldwin suddenly took off his pants
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin managed to shock her fans and TV host Jimmy Fallon.
The corresponding video appeared on the YouTube channel the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Alec Baldwin was the invited guest. During the live broadcast 61-year-old actor decided to show how lost in recent months. He suddenly got up from the sofa and lowered his pants, which caused laughter in the hall.
“Look, I lost weight! Ready? Any extra kilos. Pants don’t fit me anymore,” he told Alec Baldwin.
From the unexpected antics of actor Jimmy Fallon was already out of her seat and threw down the photograph he held in his hands. Within seconds, the embarrassed presenter not holding back laughter, ran up to Alec Baldwin and tried to cover his underwear photography.
“Yes, Alec, we all noticed how you lost weight. All three hundred million people noticed it now, I assure you” – with humor he added.
Who’s Alec Baldwin?
Hollywood actor, starring in dozens of films. His most famous works are “the Juror”, “Prelude to a kiss”, “pearl Harbor”, “30 rock”, “Jasmine”. In 2002, Alec Baldwin married actress Kim Basinger, with whom he has an adult daughter. In 2012, celebrity has formalised relationships with our coach and yoga Hilaria Thomas, which helps him stay in shape. The couple has 4 children and is preparing for the birth of the fifth.