In the milky Way found a system of three stars with brown dwarf
Scientists from Warwick University in the UK investigated the unusual object that is part of our galaxy.
Originally NGTS-7 was considered a single star. Astronomers have noticed that it emits intermittent flashes and decided to study it with the help of powerful telescope.
It turned out that the cosmic body fades every 16.2 per hour, according to
Upon closer examination, it was found that the system consists of two stars of equal size, and only one of them periodically “blinks”.
Obviously, before this luminary is another, yet invisible to the earthly observer object.
The authors of the study concluded that there is a third star, a brown dwarf that revolves around his “partner” in a very low orbit.
The dwarf managed to find the method that is used to search for exoplanets.
Brown dwarfs are of great interest to science. Their size is dozens of times more than Jupiter, but not so large that their bowels began nuclear fusion, as in “full” stars.
This is a rare object for the time of the observations was able to detect only about a thousand such bodies.
Scientists have even coined the term “brown dwarf desert” to refer to the visible starry space.
The object found in the system NGTS-7 was probably placed in its place by the gravity of another star. It is perfectly synchronized with its star “partner,” and, apparently, change its orbit, which is unusual for satellites.
Over time, the magnetic force of the star will start getting closer to draw a brown dwarf, and at some point the two objects will merge. It is expected that this will happen in 5-10 million years.
Earlier it was reported that the anomalous stars were found in the vicinity of the Solar system.