In the mini-bikini and hat: Oksana Marchenko enjoy the rest
August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Oksana Marchenko is in good form.
For several weeks Oksana Marchenko enjoys traveling in Europe. Now the leader has stayed in Italy, where he shared a summer photo taken in the pool. Photo Oksana imprinted on a rubber ring and posing in bikini, showing great form.
“Friends, the summer continues! I bid you good day and good mood! How do you like my hat?” — asked subscribers leading, but the more fans commenting on her figure, noting that she looks beautiful.
Loading...