In the mini crossover Ford Puma provides option of the lumbar massage: the novelty will soon go on sale
Ford has decided to revive its lineup of popular name Puma. However, from now on, the new Puma will be a stylish and high-tech mini-crossover, not a coupe produced in the early 2000-ies. Although, as before, the model is built on the platform of one of the most popular European cars — the Ford Fiesta. Of the most unusual decisions of the novelties we will note a cargo compartment with a sly roomy underground, which even can be washed with a hose, the cover of the fifth door that opens with a flick of his feet, practical, easy-to-trim seats with “zip” and a hybrid three-cylinder turbo engine capable of no-load to disable one cylinder.
Earlier, Ford introduced a three-in hybrid version of crossover Kuga.
New mini-crossover will replace in the European market yet another unpopular model of Ford EcoSport. Unlike its predecessor, the new Puma similar to stylish slightly elevated above the road hatchback. The first “Ferdowsi” presented “sportivanya” version of the ST-Line with large wheels (18 or 19 inch), a large spoiler on the tailgate and plastic covers in body color.
Many users EcoSport often complained about the small (354 litres) and awkward trunk of the car. The creators have thought carefully about the load compartment of a novelty. The cover of the fifth door is equipped with a servo that opens it with a wave of the foot under the rear bumper held left-to-right, and do rises. This is very useful when both hands are busy with something. Luggage rack mounted on the tailgate and rises with her.
The trunk now has two levels — the usual “first floor” and a spacious underground MegaBox volume of 80 liters, with which the total capacity of the cargo compartment is 456 litres. MegaBox is trimmed with a plastic covering, thanks to which he is not afraid of dirt. After all, if necessary can be washed with a hose — water discharge occurs through a special drain. Hard floor panel is attached to the back of the back, and then formed the cargo compartment total height of 115 centimeters.
Not less practical and beauty trends — all the seats are dressed in removable covers to “lightning”. They can be easily washed or replaced. In addition, there is the option of massage of the waist on the front seats. Surcharge proposed virtual LCD instrument panel diagonal of 12.3 inches, the SYNC media system with 3 8-inch screen and panoramic roof.
At the time of submission of the Ford Puma is equipped with a hybrid power plant, consisting of three-cylinder petrol engine EcoBoost 1 liter and an integrated starter-generator with a capacity of 11.5 kW, charging a 48-volt lithium-ion battery with liquid cooling. This “mild hybrid” is able to add gasoline “the engine” an additional 20 Nm of torque to help when you start driving or hard acceleration and also when working in the mode “start-stop” to save the fuel. The fuel consumption of the hybrid 1.0-litre EcoBoost on the Puma is 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers. Such efficiency also contributes to the system by disabling one cylinder in driving when you don’t need full power, for example, when coasting or cruising speed.
Subsequently, there will be other petrol EcoBoost and diesel EcoBlue, equipped with standard system “start-stop” and a six-speed manual transmission. The top unit in the line of engines of the new mini-crossover will be a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo unit, outstanding on-mountain 200 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque. With him Puma will “shoot” to the first hundred in about 7 seconds and reaching a maximum of 220 km/h.
Ford Puma will be produced on the same Romanian factory, which now produces its predecessor EcoSport. The mini crossover will go on sale at the end of the year, and prices will start at 17 000 Euro.
