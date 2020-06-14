In the Ministry plan to introduce a monthly allowance for people 75 +
In the Ministry already there are calculations in order to introduce a monthly allowance in the amount of 500 UAH pensioners older than 75 years.
This was stated by Minister of social policy Marina Lazebnaya — reports Hvilya.
“About 75 years of so. We already have the calculations, we already have a bill. We will continue to support the people. I call it so. This is a bill to raise the pensions of a certain age-line — 75 plus. We want to increase it to 500 UAH. It will be a monthly retirement pension Supplement. Are we going to do,” explained Lazebnaya.