In the Moscow airport detained 40 Israeli citizens
About 40 Israeli citizens detained in the capital airport “Domodedovo”, the reasons are still unknown, have informed “Interfax” in the Israeli Embassy in Moscow.
“We are promoting good tourist and trade relations with Russia and are confident that these issues will be resolved in the best way in the future,” added the Embassy.
In Embassy of Russia in Israel “Interfax”, commenting on the situation with the detention of the Israelis, said that since the beginning of 2019 to December 1, more than 5.5 thousand Russian tourists were denied entry to this country.
“We are talking, including about tourists, about our citizens who arrive in the country with tourist purposes: they have paid round trip tickets, hotels and vouchers, the corresponding amount of financial resources needed during their stay in Israel. Along with this, the Russian side has not commented on the decisions taken by the relevant Israeli authorities at the crossings of the border by Russian citizens,” the Agency said in Wednesday’s press-attaché of the Embassy of Russia in Israel Alexander Gavrilov.
On the question of “Interfax” whether the detention of Israeli citizens reprisal for the rejection of the Russian tourists to Israel, the Embassy did not answer.
In 2008 between Russia and Israel has visa free regime.
The evening of 18 December, the newspaper reported that most of the detainees at the airport “Domodedovo” the Israelis have already passed border control.
According to informed sources, was carried out additional checks requested documents.
Israeli “Channel 12” reports that the freedom was all 46 the detained Israelis.
On Tuesday, December 17, Israeli media also reported about the detention of Israelis at the airports “Domodedovo” and “Sheremetyevo” because of the lack of “the necessary entry documents”.