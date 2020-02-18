In the most prestigious race of NASCAR’s “Daytona 500” has been a severe accident (video)
In the most prestigious Cup race NASCAR “Daytona 500” which was held in Florida, there was a terrible accident.
On the last lap of the pilot team Roush Fenway Racing Ryan Newman “Forde” has deployed and hit the bump. The car flipped several times and caught fire.
Now the driver is in serious condition at the medical center of Halifax. Doctors report on his condition, but the threat to life has passed.
And won the stage, Danny Hamlin in a Toyota. Recall that Hamlin was the winner of this race last year. Then in the race also was a big accident that brought out the “race” of 20 machines.