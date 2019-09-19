In the movie “Atlantis” we came to the Russians on a limb and showed Europe the truth, the — Andrew Rymaruk
First Ukrainian film participated in the competition program of the oldest film festival in the world — Venice. Moreover, the film directed by Valentin Vasyanovych “Atlantis” won in the program “Horizons”.
Drama-dystopia talks about the future victory of Ukraine in the war with Russia and the return of the occupied Donbass. According to Valentin Vasyanovich, it is a reality 2025. By the time a large part of Eastern Ukraine will become a desert, the waste will pollute the land, the flooded mine will poison wells and rivers. The main character of the film Sergey, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, returns from the war, finds work at a metallurgical plant and joins the volunteer corps “the Black Tulip”, dedicated to the exhumation of the bodies of the military.
All the roles in the film played by non-professional actors — the former military, paramedic, volunteers, and forensic experts. In the starring Andrew Rymaruk, volunteer of the Fund “come Back alive”, the former journalist of the newspaper “FACTS”.
Immediately after the triumph of Venice “Atlantis” went to the festival in Toronto. Now the Ukrainian picture waiting to film festivals in Hamburg and Tokyo. The nationwide premiere is scheduled for the summer of 2020.
“Some of the scenes were unbearable, both mentally and physically”
— With film I have never been associated, says Andrew Rymaruk. — Watching movies only in theaters and it is extremely rare. And with the picture of “Atlantis” was a very interesting situation. I work in the Fund “come Back alive”, and once (in early 2018) my Manager asked me to go with a group of filmmakers and show them interesting locations. Among these people was the producer of Vladimir Yatsenko.
Two weeks after the trip, Volodya called me on the phone and asked me if I wanted to go to casting. His friend is making a film and looking for a military character, a man with certain life experience. I admit, I was very surprised — where am I and where is the audition?! But everything went well, was interesting. There he met with the Director of the film by Valentyn Vasyanovych. And just a couple of days after casting Valentin called me and said, “don’t plan Anything for February-March, let’s make a movie. You in the main role”.
“The picture I eighty percent was himself only twenty — actor,” says Andrew Rymaruk
— Amazing!
— It was incredible! But, I confess, I have a few days spent on site to understand what serious movie going to be. The picture was so powerful, strong, philosophically deep in me. And if the first time working on the film I could even give the Director their “PE” supposedly here to do so, and there’s commercials, then Valentine got used to each other and made a miracle here.
— Then, have never regretted that agreed?
— General. Not a drop. It was a job that got me through a lot again.
“It was a job that got me through a lot again,” says Andrew Rymaruk about filming “Atlantis” (from the film)
— It is said that the shooting was quite heavy.
— We filmed a few months. Basically, in Mariupol and its surroundings. Some scenes were difficult mentally, and some physically unbearable. By the way, in the final of the Valentine said that not for a moment regretted that chose me, because not every actor will be able to withstand the physical loads, which handled me.
— What was it?
— For example, there’s a scene when my hero bathes in a huge excavator bucket, under which the fire burns. In order to pour the water, I had to tighten the bucket of the heavy hose. The scene was filmed in the first days of March were cold. I was forced to undress and plunge into cold water. In General, I’m not sure that I would like to do it again.
In the scene where the hero Andrew Rymaruk bathed in excavator bucket, under which the fire burns, it was very difficult to do
But, I confess, exercise is nothing compared to the psychological pressure. One of the scenes in the film for me was perhaps the most difficult for all time of filming. My character walks into his apartment, killing his entire family. Here’s how to transfer?! I’m not a professional actor, with no special skills is incredibly difficult. Scene without words, without unnecessary movements. I just needed to behave to make people believe in the feelings of my character at this point. It’s hard to say where I found the reserves to pass it. Thank God, my family intact. But I managed to live through this difficult time. I think this stage was the strongest in the film.
“I can’t avoid dreams about war”
You not rolled over the memories of the war?
— This happened all the time, almost the entire period of work on the film. In “Atlantis” I, in fact, eighty percent was himself only twenty — actor. This picture of me in the future. We’re talking about this film as dystopian, but it has a very good chance for all of us to become a reality.
— I think that all that you shoot, can happen, really?
— Artists and filmmakers in a special look at the world, and many of their assumptions are true. Here, for example, we are talking about an ecological disaster in Donbass. Last year, the separatists flooded mine near Gorlovka, where nuclear tests were conducted. From there, the water does not go away, but over time it will begin to seep into the ground, and soon to use water in those places is strictly prohibited.
If we talk about the war, about 200 people are still missing. This means that they are somewhere hidden and they have to find. Putting all these facts to each other, get a pretty realistic picture.
A scene from the movie “Atlantis”
— Do you have a favorite scene in the movie?
— When I’m at the starry sky say goodbye to the war. In General, our film is quite heavy for the viewer. On this film, presumably, to finish the life story behind the scenes. In Venice I saw the movie for the third time in Toronto — the fourth. And each time discovering some new twist, deep philosophical thought. It is a professional course Valentine Vasyanovich for that film and received the award. The audience after the credits there is still some time in shock, they just sit there, not moving.
The film is even dedicated to the program in the Central Russian channels.
— I believe that we have received from the presenter Olga Skobeeva a kind of “Oscar”. To be on the Russian channel was one of our goals, because we know that the Russians have of this truth will “burn up” one place. And so it happened! We came to them for corn and Europe showed the truth.
— Your hero Sergei suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder…
Is another issue that we raise in the film. Post-traumatic stress disorder affects all who returned from the war. I have it too was, is and likely will remain for some time. I still can’t say goodbye with the war. Trying to deal with it only through the work. Guided by the rule that we save people’s lives, and I want to do it every day. The truth: “Whoever saves one life saves the world entire”.
— The war you dream about?
— Very often. Usually it’s bits and pieces of events. But the most terrible, realistic dreams, what you saw with your own eyes. I think I will never escape these dreams. Unfortunately.
A scene from the movie “Atlantis”
Film festival in Venice radically changed life for the Ukrainian cinema and your including.
For the first time in 76 years at the Venice film festival was shown purely Ukrainian film that is not co-production with other countries. For the first years of independence our country received the award in Venice. You know, I’m in the war he was a scout. And it so happened that the prize in Venice on our movie received just a day scout and on the day of the release of Oleg Sentsov! I admit, it was one of the best days of my life.
Andrew Rymaruk, Valentyn vasyanovych, Ludmila of Bilek and Basil antoniak receive an award at the Venice film festival. Photo Getty Images
— And the Ukrainian flag fluttered over the festival Palace!
— By the way, our flag was the whole story. Before the opening of the festival we asked the organizers a question, why among the flags of the countries represented on the forum, not Ukrainian. Everyone started to look for him, then ordered the Agency to urgently make. It turned out the orange-and-blue, so I had to redo it. In the end our flag was the small, but proud.
“There was only the prize of “best film”. And here called “Atlantis”
— There was a feeling that “Atlantis” will get a prize?
— Looking for organizers, it was impossible to understand, all groups were treated equally. All were invited to the official part of the ceremony. I will remember this day forever. We sat in the great hall, and then began to hand out prizes. Announce: “best screenplay” — not for us, “Best actor” — we are again in the passage, “the Best Director” — again, not about us. Remained only the prize of “best film”. And here called “Atlantis”! It was an incredible explosion of emotions. Words cannot Express what I felt at that moment!
Remember, later, when all the winners came on stage, I was standing next to actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played a major role in the film “Joker”. It was nice to quietly tell him, “Sorry, we are not the best actors in this time…”
— Then there was the party?
In one of the luxury hotels Venice, in the ballroom, each delegation was set a separate table with an incredibly expensive treats. I confess that one of their kind could get a gastronomic orgasm. But honestly, is I didn’t want. Only to drink.
— There was such tension?
It could not pass. The whole day our group didn’t get the prize or not. Nervous tension was so high that we needed some time for its decline.
Is it true that you have already received an invitation to a new picture?
— Yes, and now the run on shooting. As they say, from the ship to the ball. This will be a feature film, and take it commercial. I hope that everything will work out despite the fact that after the regime change business in the film industry didn’t go too well. Let’s see…
— You have now decided to connect his life with the movie?
The truth is, I don’t want to tie the war. But on the other hand, it is interesting to realize themselves in the movie. If it is to happen (in a new picture I have more emotional of the game), why not pursue an acting career.
— Though you may not have any relation to art.
— I’m a psychologist, for a short time worked with children with autism. Then he engaged in journalism, was the press Secretary, the personnel Manager, was the intelligence officer and now a volunteer of the Fund “come Back alive” and part-time actor. And it is only 33 years of life. What will happen in the next 33, I can’t even imagine. I never liked to stand still, I always somewhere to run. Because of this, sometimes quarrel with his wife, because I’m almost never home.
— War brought in quality?
— I have completely redefined our Outlook on life. Have a different feel. And most importantly — to value life: their own, friends, others. This is particularly keenly felt in the war. I think I’ve become tougher, but for others — kinder. He was at the front from April 2015 to may 2016. Was shell-shocked, wounded, but, thank God, I’m alive and moving on my own two feet. The war has not gone from my life. However, this applies to all Ukrainians. I will work in this direction as long as the horizon does not see the first glimmer of victory.
— He has not seen?
— No. And I would like to insist on this formulation, the victory! And not the world. For us, fought and war-related people is very important.
— Do your picture will be prophetic — the war will end in 2025?
Let’s look at the calendar — approaches to the end of 2019. How much more the war will last, I think, nobody knows.
telling about well-known Ukrainian human rights activist and poet of the sixties Basil stone, and military drama “Ilovaysk 2014. Battalion “Donbass”, in the scenario where based on true stories of veterans of the ATO,
