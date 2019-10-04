In the Museum ROM on White Night will be the screening of classic horror films (PHOTOS)

If you are going for Toronto Nuit Blanche (White night in Toronto), which is scheduled for October 5, then the following information may be of interest to you. Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), on the eve of Halloween, I decided to arrange a free viewing of horror films “Horrorthon”, which will continue all night Saturday, October 5th. So if you are tired to walk around town or just want to spend the night watching old horror movies, come on this awful interesting movie marathon. By the way, good idea for a date, but only if you and your/y chosen one/s strong nerves!

In a press release ROM it is reported that in total shows 12 classic horror films of the 20th century 19:00 Saturday until 7:00 on Sunday.

In fact, the whole event is supposed to be terrible, and only the price is not frightening, as the show will be completely free for visitors.

If you are one of those who can watch horror movies, only drinking or eating impression of them, do not be afraid. From 22:00 to 2:00 you can buy popcorn and beer for $6.

According to a press release, the sessions will be as follows:

19:00 – Frankenstein (1931)

20:15 – Invasion of the body Snatchers (1978)

22:15 – Jaws (1975)

00:30 – Psycho (1960)

2:30 – Dracula By Bram Stoker (1992)

5:00 – the Mummy (1932)

In the release notes that this time sessions are subject to change for technical reasons.

ROM holds an annual event in the framework of Nuit Blanche. Last year the Museum hosted the exhibition “Modernism in Ganges: pictures Raghubir Singh” and #MeToo &the Arts. There was also such a live installation as “the House that built white.”

“It will be equipped with about 100 seats – said Vranic about the screenings this year. – Near some tables will be placed, there will be soft chairs. The event will be held in the Currelly gallery, try not to be late, and sit back”.

After a long night walking around the city, tired of the examining of objects of art, it will not hurt to take a break and thrills of the classic horror film, after all, and Halloween is around the corner…