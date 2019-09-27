In the mystical video clip The Hardkiss for the first time in the frame appeared the blood
Popular Ukrainian band the Hardkiss presented their first single of the forthcoming album, which will be released in 2021. –“Live” and immediately the clip on it. Note that in the new video the soloist Julia Sanin, who previously admired the perfect figure in a swimsuit appeared in a very unusual way by a vampire.
The video appeared on the official YouTube channel of the group and this is a “dark” story about love, hatred and female rebirth.
Video: THE HARDKISS — Live (youtube.com/THE HARDKISS)
“Every time I drove across the Havana bridge, the tower of the Elevator captured my imagination. Gothic images have filled my head, but I didn’t know, who is of Ukrainian artists could become the hero of these dark stories — says the Director of the video Mitti Misura. — Five years I lived with these pictures, until one night met with Julia and the Shaft. We immediately realized that it would be a vampire story. The story is a metaphor about a man and a woman, which captures the passion and makes such a threat. But she’s different, she seeks and finds warmth in itself. It is changing”.
Filming of the clip took place in late August at three locations in Kiev Racecourse,
Kievmlyn rusanovskaya embankment. The vision of the Director of the perfect vampire in the images embody Elena Bogdanova.
“In this work, for us it was a lot of things for the first time. For example, the black lenses for the whole eye to 20 hours filming. The blood in the frame from The Hardkiss also appeared for the first time. Know that someone story seem gloomy, but vampires without blood — it is certainly not our “movie”. We are so “overworked” with mysticism that at the end of filming — had an emergency. Pyrotechnics failed and I flared dress. But thank you, it’s okay, I’m Alive,” says Julia Sanina.
In a few hours the video received over 50 million views and many admiring comments from users of the network.
- CLP bomb song gorgeous. Kaif
- Skin never Vashi Novi cle brand napereboy that is not Shoe on papered! WMA stimulate! Thanks for a high level of efficiency ukraïnskoï music!!!
- It’s perfect. I was expecting a big Bang from you, and that he is the most beautiful drive from The Hardkiss, you are super
- You is the coolest thing a Ukrainian music! It’s not like anyone, and it’s so cool…!
- Finally! It’s beautiful, and the song! Now you know that +1 will be on respite. Thanks for the work. Nova the history of the cob
- Goosebumps from the beginning to the end!!! It is something incredible!!!!!!!! Tears of happiness
- Return trends will vampirey theme? The song is the bomb!!!!!!!
- I have one question for you: FOR WHAT? So to tears and shivers?
- TSE just kicks) the bike thank you for your creativity, your drive!) The Hardkiss – one love