In the “Naftogaz” has predicted how it will change the price of gas
The head of the integrated gas business of “Naftogaz” Andrey Favorov said that in the summer the cost of gas in Ukraine and European countries could fall to $ 100. per thousand cubic meters.
On it informs “Interfax-Ukraine”.
“(Current edition) $ 150, and I think in the summer we are up to $ 100 will get”, he said.
According to him, “Naftogaz” and mining companies in Europe have the same problem — low volume of gas sold in the current temperature conditions.
Top Manager of “Naftogaz” noted that because of the low demand for blue fuel in European countries because of the warm winters increase the need for storage. He considers it a big plus for Ukraine, which has a large number of underground vaults.
“In Europe, all the stores are clogged, and they will be lucky to keep him here, because to put it no place else,” explained said.
In Naftogaz includes the largest enterprises of Ukraine for the extraction of oil and gas. Under his control the storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities of “Ukrtransgas” with a capacity of 31 billion cubic meters.
By February 15 the store is filled slightly more than half (52.7 per cent).