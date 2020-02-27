In the NBA match, the player performed a vibrant dunk with a turn of 360 degrees (video)
February 27, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Aaron Gordon
In the match of the regular NBA championship against “Atlanta hawks” (130:120) forward “Orlando magic” Aaron Gordon, as if to justify the name of his team, performed a bright throw.
In the third quarter, Gordon ran alone in the lead and performed a bright slam dunk with a turn of 360 degrees.
24-year-old Aaron spent 41 minutes and earned a double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds), and 6 interceptions.