In the NCAA match has occurred, a bright student teams brawl (video)
In the championship match of the National collegiate athletic Association (NCAA) between “Kansas” and “Kansas state” (81:60) unleashed a mass brawl between players.
The fight started in the final seconds of the match after forward “Kansas” Silvio De Souza gave the opponent a spectacular block shot. After that, De Souza even said something to the fallen opponent.
At some point in the fight, De Souza even grabbed the chair and swung to the side of the opponent. But the ball from his hands grabbed the assistant coach of Gerrans Howard.
After resolving the situation of the five teams returned to the site for the final execution of the penalty.