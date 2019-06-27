In the negotiations for the return of Neymar to Barcelona has been a breakthrough, media
Ousmane dembélé – Paris over there, behind those mountains
“Paris St Germain” put forward “Barcelona” its conditions for the sale of striker Neymar, according to Sport.es.
Parisians have proposed to include in the deal the Frenchman Ousmane dembélé and further to 100 million euros, says the publication.
Barcelona are ready to accept the terms of the Paris club.
Neymar himself has repeatedly stated its willingness to return to Barcelona, even with a pay cut.
