In the Netherlands an accomplice of the robber was a parrot
October 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The Dutch police detained the malefactor who tried to commit a robbery of the store in Utrecht. To the surprise of militiamen, on the shoulder of the robber at the moment of detention had a parrot.
Feathered was taken into custody as an accomplice in the crime. It is reported that since the local police station is no special room for keeping birds, the parrot was placed in a cell with the master. It is reported portal 360 with reference to the news Agency Nation News.
In the present investigation establishes the role of the parrot in the Commission of the offense.