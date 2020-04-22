In the Netherlands banned from sporting events until the fall
Yesterday evening, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands mark Rutte said that in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, quarantine in the country will be extended until September 1, reports Voetbal International.
This means that the restart sporting events, particularly football championship, most likely, will not take place.
In the next few hours the football Federation of the Netherlands will make an official statement about the end of the season, says the publication.
At the time of the suspension of matches, the standings of Eredivisie the first place was shared by “Ajax” and “AZ Alkmaar”, which scored 56 points, but the Amsterdam players have an advantage at the expense of additional indicators.
Note, UEFA recommended to finish the current season, even without spectators. At the same time, the leadership of the Union sent a circular, according to which UEFA has hinted that he may impose sanctions, including exclusion from participation in European competitions next season, for those clubs whose football associations will not complete the current season.