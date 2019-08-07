In the Netherlands it was picking up passengers in a train on the back of a railroad
One of the employees of the Netherlands Railways (Nederlandse Spoorwegen) had literally to substitute passengers not only the shoulder but the back order, so they were able to move from one train to another.
This writes the CTS with reference to dumpert.nl.
One of the trains broke down, and continue the trip, the passengers were in a different composition, filed on the adjacent track. However, the distance between the trains was large enough that passengers can just walk from train to train. Therefore, in order to help travelers, one of the employees of the railway company framed his back, which the passengers used as a kind of bridge.
In the comments under the video posted on the Internet, the Dutch make a lot of jokes, calling on the railway company to reward diligent worker, including the right to issue a voucher for a massage. Other readers expressed indignation over this fact and support those passengers who refused to step on people.