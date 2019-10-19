In the network again to discuss the row between Sedokova and MP Tishchenko
The network began again to discuss the scandal between the singer Anna Sedokova and current MP Mykola Tyshchenko, which took place in 2013.
Video about the fight of the stars, TSN published on YouTube.
Then a scandal broke out over the publication Sedokova Twitter.
“Are you saying I’m a prostitute? Then try to buy me”, I said in the post Sedokova.
Tishchenko said that the big money night with Anna is not worth it. He would be paid $1,000, “as well as any other prostitute.”
“Now Kiev restaurateurs with the smallest “economy” in Kiev is trying to attract attention,” wrote then Sedokova.
Now under the old videos there are fresh reviews of Internet users who resent the behavior of both stars.
“Just nasty”, “nick-pump, with a small farm”, “Sedokova all farms in Kiev remeasure?”, “We need about this video Tishchenko in the Verkhovna Rada to ask”, “Soon the news will start a porn show”, Not “x*y makes a man a man,” “What little brains that the economy,” they write.
Gazeta.ua