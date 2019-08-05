In the Network appeared a rare photo of son MONATIKа
Wife Monatik has published in his Instagram a new photo.
Ukrainian singer and judge of the show “the Voice” MONATIK keeps everything that’s going on in his personal life, a big castle. He never showed the faces of his sons, and his wife, whose name is Irina Demicheva, also known not so much.
The wife of Mantica with the artist from the very beginning of his career and he often expresses his feelings to a lady in his profile in Instagram. He does not get tired to thank his beloved and says that she supported him always.
It depicts one of the sons of the star artist. As we noted above, MONATIK and his wife has never showed the faces of their children and this time was no exception. In the photo you can see only the back of the head of the child and the inscription: “Gods chirldren” (children of the gods — eng. when. ed.).