In the Network appeared an excerpt from the new film “Lady and the Tramp” (VIDEO)
October 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The film will be released on the Disney
Characters in the new film voiced Lady (Tessa Thompson), a Drifter (Justin Theroux), Trustee (Sam Elliott), Jock (Ashley Jensen), Pegg (Janelle Monet) and Bull (Benedict Wong).
The Director of the remake will be Charlie Bean, and the film is due out on November 12 on the new streaming service Disney, which will start to operate this year.
In the new clip the Tramp invites a Lady out on a date in a Tony restaurant, where they were treated to spaghetti and meatballs.
www.multikino.com