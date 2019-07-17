In the Network appeared “homemade” photos of Vera Brezhneva
Always interesting to see celebrities without embellishment and in an informal setting. At this time, like the shared Konstantin Meladze, who published the frame with his beloved wife.
Vera Brezhnev and Konstantin Meladze rarely share details of family life, which is why in a Network often appear all kinds of rumors. Recently detractors talked about the change of the producer that the singer “said” the release of the video for the song “I’m not a Saint”. 13 Jul Instagram 56-year-old Konstantin Shotaevich rare photo of his beloved wife.
In the frame of Konstantin and Vera depicted with wide and sincere smiles. Apparently, this picture was taken somewhere on vacation in a warmer climate. The singer’s tousled hair, making it look even happier.
The reason of this publication was another success of the artist. “Song of Vera Brezhnev “Love one another” 20 weeks was in the hit parade “Golden gramophone”.
This means that soon the Faith will get the cherished statuette”, — reported in the account of the producer.