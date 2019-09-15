In the Network appeared photos of the new “pathetic” housing son of Angelina Jolie
Fans of Angelina Jolie in disbelief: they can’t understand, as an actress allowed her son to live in such conditions. A vigorous discussion of new housing Maddox, the eldest of the adopted children of Jolie, began after in a Network there were pictures of his new room — in a South Korean University, where he is now a student. These images can be seen on the website radaronlin.com
As seen in the photo, a new home 18-year-old Maddox’s not pretty in any way. It is fundamentally different from the conditions in which the young person lived before. He, along with Angelina and her five brothers and sisters, lived in a spacious mansion in California, which the actress bought for $ 25 million. Now Maddox is huddled in the room, which area, along with toilet combined with the bathroom, is less than 20 meters. Moreover, this bedroom son Jolie was not in his exclusive possession. He will share it with a classmate! On that picture you can see that the furnishing of the room is also more than modest. There are two narrow beds, bookshelves and wardrobe. That’s all…
Note that the above pictures were taken not the paparazzi, and invited photographers. The fact that the University administration has advised Maddox to agree with persistent requests from local reporters about the interview. Apparently, the University authorities hoped that an interview with the son of Hollywood star will be for their institution is good. However, it seems that the authors of this idea have miscalculated…
As for the interview itself, it is Maddox not said anything special. He assured that learning the Korean language is moving he is fine. And what’s with the classmates he got along very quickly. However, the questions about his dad brad pitt, Maddox c which, as argued, quarreled, he can say anything intelligible refused. Noting only that he has no idea whether his visit brad in Korea. Curiously, right now pitt is relatively close to Tokyo, where promotes his new film “One day in Hollywood”. However, his plans to see his son has not yet reported.