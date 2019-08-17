In the Network appeared pictures funny miniature of a cat who climbed into a glass
This is a must see!
In the Internet appeared very funny pictures the smallest cat in the world. A pet was placed in a normal glass.
The smallest cat in the world
This information was reported on the news portal clutch.ua
As you know, the tiny cat in the world name is Mr. Pebbles. It even brought in the Guinness book of records as the smallest member of the family Felidae. Despite their two years age, Mr. Pebbles has the most petite body, weighing just 1.5 kilograms, and body length without tail is 15 inches. Surprisingly small pet home shelter for Pets in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Network funny pictures, like a little cat fit in the regular Cup or in the palm in an adult male.
How did you know his name tiny cat got from the TV series Seinfeld, in honor of the doll of a ventriloquist.
The breed to which the cat is not a dwarf. According to experts, the cat born so small because of genetic failure, which occurred in the womb-cats.
The smallest cat in the world
The smallest cat in the world