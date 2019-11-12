In the network appeared pictures of the dashboard of the new Genesis GV80
Previously photospin managed to capture a test prototype crossover premium Korean brand only with the analog instrument panel.
The first SUV of the brand Genesis model GV80 — is still being tested in camouflage tape. Despite the fact that the GV80 is scheduled to release next month, the car is still undergoing fine-tuning by the engineers.
It is known that the crossover will be equipped with new engines that were recently released, with detailed specifications. Opens a list of the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Theta engine III technology, Smartstream, to which is added a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 and 3.5-liter turbocharged V6. Nominal parameters for the six-cylinder units ranging from 278 to 380 HP, while torque is conducive to that with compression ignition.
It is expected that later will be added to different models of powerplants, including a hybrid version with plug-in and pure electric modification.
In the equipment of the flagship model will include all-led optics, and, as we have seen in new spy shots, fully digital instrument panel.