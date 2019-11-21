In the network appeared pictures of unusual license plates
November 21, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On the roads of Kiev were seen the car with a rather unusual license plate. On the Mazda 6 on the license plate quite nicely there are letters MSSSSS.
A strange combination of letters
This writes the topgir.
This photo was posted on the Facebook page. And why would the owner of the car is so weird license plate? And here opinions were divided. If the letters on the license plate to write on an English keyboard layout, you can get the word Voodoo, and the driver apparently wanted just such a license plate, but messed up the layout on the keyboard, or maybe did that on purpose.
In the second version of the users the owner has made a short “Moschscha Vaschsche”. Well, of course we cannot exclude that this may be a photoshop.