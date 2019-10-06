In the network appeared rumors about the death of car crash
The network spread rumors about the death of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which has long been allegedly struggling with cancer.
Correspondence with an anonymous source published the Telegram-channel “Just anyone”.
“Terrible news. I can neither confirm nor deny this information. Dear colleagues from the media, please note that to further distribute this information as 100% fact, it is impossible. Published it is only because the official position of the hidden, and the current controversial comments further confuse the essence of the events”, — stated in the message channel.
The provocation failed, rumors quickly spread rossm. And only “StarHit” could contact the team of actress. Director Zavorotnyuk Marina Potapova denied information about the death of his ward, writing succinct: “No.”
However, official information on the status of the actress has not appeared.
We will remind that the day before, when Zavorotnyuk supposedly died, her daughter actively promoted his clothing line.
