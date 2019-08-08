In the network appeared the emotional wedding photo of Regina Todorenko
Husband of Regina Todorenko, musician Vlad Topalov happy to share with the fans emotions, joys and sorrows, asks them for advice, discuss topical issues, Express their opinion and always look forward to the feedback. He often enters into a dialogue and even debate with your subscribers under the photo and video to social networks, reads comments and responds to individual statements, and sometimes extremely emotional. Love it for the honesty and sincerity and at times criticized for excessive frankness and even sharpness judgments. This time the new post, the musician decided to devote the peculiarities of relations with your followers on Instagram.
Discussion of sensitive issues, the singer was accompanied by very original for this photo. The black-and-white wedding photo he captured, together with Regina. Emotionally Vlad raised his hands up, and his face displayed a range of feelings, talking about live facial expressions of the musician. Leading fervently laughs, folding his arms.
“Of course, I never ceases to amaze the palette of characters among you reading and following me…… Stoooolko anger! At the same time, so much love! Both – generally not justified…. All I say to myself — do not read never comments, don’t look even. And still reading, I want to answer, I want to make it clear that I communicate with you is something I care about, and the result is exactly as in the saying — “do not trouble trouble until quiet.” Well, nothing new, on the other hand, let’s move on. As the Chinese say — “the dog barks, but the caravan moves on” p.s. For the gifted clarify — no, you are not dogs, and I’m not a caravan. It’s JUST a SAYING. In any case, I’m happy to chat with you! Let us not smooth out, but honestly, without flattery and lies. As is! As in life happens. The fighting and hate, we adore and love! So we live! Hug!” — finished his heartfelt monologue singer
Fans of Vlad imbued with his words and told me not to pay attention to negative comments, but also admire a couple of musician and presenter.
- Comes from you sincerity and honesty, Yes, there is some pain, little aches and resonates the fact that there are detractors, but you are great Umnichka and you, I’m sure, excellent job with this! Thank you very much for your submission!
- You cute, do not pay attention to the anger
- You handsome! Glad you two make such a beautiful and harmonious couple! Good luck guys! You and your family!
