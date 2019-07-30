In the network appeared the first photos of kissing Ani Lorak and her lover
The popular 40-year-old Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak recently stopped hiding their relationship with sound-producer of the record label Black Star Egor Gleb. In particular, the star posted a touching picture with the 26-year-old sound-producer Black Star Egor Gleb. In the frame of the couple holding each other’s arms and looks very happy.
And on Tuesday, July 30, there is a new photo, which once again confirms the singer found his love.
The alleged boyfriend singer Yegor Hleb has published in the microblog two shots from the Studio recording, one of which was signed by the mysterious letters “KK”. Fans felt that the letters are hidden the initials of the artist, whose real name Carolina KUEK. The first image depicts a silhouette of the singer, depicted at the time of execution. But the second photo was more outspoken: it is a couple merged into a tender kiss.
Initially, fans doubted whether the photo is Lorak — individuals fused in a kiss of lovers are seen.
But later followers saw in the blog itself Ani Lorak image from the same Studio — it tells the geolocation in the photo. In addition, the singer dressed in the same outfit — a sweatshirt, jeans, and, most importantly, sneakers with a chunky white sole.
And even that Yegor somehow removed one of the first shots, failed to shake the confidence of the fans in front of the camera was exactly this couple!
“We are preparing you many new and interesting. Are you waiting for?!” addressed to the subscribers Ani.
The star hinted about a romantic continuation of the evening, accompanied by the publication of a smiley in the shape of a heart.
“Happiness, favorite”, “Awesome”, “it seems to Me that this is not Carolina, running shoes different. Two photo nu”, “This is Carolina and Egor”, — commented on the sentimentality users.
As is known, Ani Lorak had a hard time parting with businessman Murat Nalchajian. The couple gave the impression of a strong family. But, despite almost 10 years of marriage, the marriage failed. Murat was wrong with her husband: it is not seen in the company of models. However, the singer tried to save the relationship and even forgave betrayal, for which he was condemned fans.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ani Lorak showed fans in his micro-blog on Instagram a recent photo, based on which fans have decided that the star is in “interesting position”.
