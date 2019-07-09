In the network appeared the first photos of the updated crossover Honda CR-V in 2020
Only one prototype has a full “wrap”, and the other two hide small changes front and rear.
We’ll start with the back, where can I see the updated rear bumper.
Trapezoidal exhaust pipes are low. Moving to the front of the machine, we can identify small changes in marker lights on the corners of the front panel.
The grille was a little different, chrome Central plank looks a bit more compared to the current model. This is all that can distinguish our watchful eye.
Despite the masking film we can see some changes in the body of a car. The changes seem very minor.
Whether the changes are similarly minor in the cabin? Unfortunately, photographers-spies could not get close to the new interior, but any updates in the cabin CR-V, in our opinion, should be negligible. But the permission list of supported functions is more possible step.
Likely customers will have a choice between two four-cylinder engines — the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter or 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, power 184 or 190 horsepower, respectively.
This power is transmitted to the front wheels or all four, through the “robot” CVT.